Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday urged the cement industry to increase production through use of new technologies to support the government’s infrastructure development efforts.

In its economic development strategies, the Zimbabwean government is prioritizing infrastructure development as one of the critical enablers in the modernization, industrialization and growth of the economy.

“The anticipated massive growth of road, dam and housing construction projects entail that our cement production, which is an indispensable ingredient in infrastructure development, expands in tandem with the projected demand,” Mnangagwa said.

He was speaking during a tour of PPC Zimbabwe’s 82 million U.S. dollars cement milling plant in Harare.

PPC Zimbabwe is the largest cement manufacturer in Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa commended the company, which also has operations in South Africa, Botswana and Rwanda, for showing confidence by investing in Zimbabwe.

“I congratulate the company for deployment of more efficient and environmentally friendly technologies in this plant,” Mnangagwa said.