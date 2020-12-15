Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday left for Mozambique for talks with other Southern African Development Community (SADC) leaders on the deteriorating security in Mozambique.

Mozambique is battling a growing Islamist insurgency in the north of the country, which has resulted in the death of thousands and displacement of hundreds of thousands others.

The insurgency around the gas-rich Cabo Delgado region now threatens to spill over to neighboring countries.

Mnangagwa will join other leaders from Botswana, South Africa and the host country, who collectively make up the current SADC Troika on Politics Defense and Security Cooperation, the Zimbabwean government said in a statement.

The meeting follows another by the group in Botswana late November on the same issue, with the regional body reportedly increasingly leaning toward a collective military response to the insurgency. Enditem