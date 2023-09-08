Zimbabwe’s new legislators sworn in

Zimbabwe’s newly elected members of the National Assembly and the Senate were sworn in Thursday following last month’s elections.

The legislators took the oath of office before Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda at the new parliament building in Mount Hampden, about 18 km from Harare, Zimbabwe’s capital.

The swearing-in of the legislators for their five-year terms followed the general elections held on Aug. 23 and 24 in which the ruling ZANU-PF party won 136 electable seats, while the opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) garnered 73.

In addition, the ZANU-PF got 33 women quota seats, and seven youth quota seats, while the CCC got 27 women quota seats and three youth quota seats.

In the Senate, the ZANU-PF has 33 senators and the CCC has 27. The Senate also includes 18 chiefs and two representatives of people with disabilities.

The swearing-in of the lawmakers will pave the way for the appointment of a new cabinet by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa who was inaugurated for his second five-year term in office Monday.