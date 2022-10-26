Zimbabwe’s October inflation down to 3.2 percent

Zimbabwe’s monthly inflation fell to 3.2 percent in October, shedding 0.3 percentage points on last month’s rate of 3.5 percent, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) said Tuesday.

“This means that prices as measured by the all items Consumer Price Index increased by an average rate of 3.2 percent from September 2022 to October 2022,” ZIMSTAT said.

Month-on-month food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation rate stood at 3.1 percent in October, gaining 1.4 percentage points on the September 2022 rate of 1.7 percent, and the month-on-month non-food inflation rate stood at 3.2 percent, shedding 2.0 percentage points on the September 2022 rate of 5.2 percent.

Zimbabwe’s monthly inflation has been on a downward spiral since June this year, after a raft of monetary and fiscal measures that have been implemented by the government to tame inflation.

The measures include hiking the bank policy rate from 80 percent to 200 percent per annum and introducing gold coins to mop up excess liquidity from the market.

The fall in monthly inflation is within the Treasury’s forecast, with Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube saying last month that he expected month-on-month inflation to fall to 3 percent and annual inflation to below 100 percent by year-end due to inflation containment measures that are being implemented by the government.

According to ZIMSTAT, year-on-year inflation for October declined to 268.8 percent from 280.4 percent last month. Enditem