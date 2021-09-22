Zimbabwe’s premier trade showcase kicks off after one-year break due to COVID-19

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) started Tuesday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second largest city, following a break last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The four-day event, held annually in Bulawayo, will be officially opened by President Emmerson Mnangagwa Thursday, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said at a post-cabinet media briefing Tuesday.

The exhibition was initially slated to run from July 20-23 this year but was postponed as Zimbabwe was going through a third wave of the pandemic at the time. A strict lockdown was lifted early this month as the pandemic subsided.

Zimbabwe has in the past successfully used the annual ZITF as a platform to showcase Zimbabwe’s trade and business potential to both local and foreign investors, thereby helping to attract foreign direct investment. Enditem