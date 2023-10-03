Zimbabwe’s president opens parliament, promising to sustain the country’s growing momentum

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday presented the State of the Nation Address, which also marked the opening of the first session of the 10th Parliament of Zimbabwe.

In his address at the new parliament building in Mount Hampden, about 19 km from the capital of Harare, Mnangagwa said the economy has been on a positive growth trajectory despite the sanctions imposed by Western nations at the turn of the millennium.

“My Administration is committed to industrializing and modernizing the economy as well as transforming our infrastructure in order to improve incomes and the livelihoods of our citizens,” he promised.

Mnangagwa said the country is set to consolidate agricultural productivity and food self-sufficiency. “The robust measures put in place by the government to enhance and guarantee agricultural productivity, including irrigation development and climate-proofing, saw us realize national food security in our motherland.”

He reiterated that the government is committed to enhancing infrastructure development, adding that the power supply in the country has significantly improved following the commissioning of the Chinese-funded Hwange Power Station in August.

Fiscal consolidation measures and reforms implemented have ensured positive fiscal outcomes that are critical for budget sustainability and lasting macroeconomic stability, Mnangagwa said.

In addition, he said, the government aims to fully utilize, add value to, and benefit from the country’s abundant natural resources to ensure maximum benefits.

The 10th Parliament was constituted after the Aug. 23 general elections in which the ruling ZANU-PF party led by Mnangagwa secured a majority.