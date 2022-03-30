Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party buoyant after weekend by-elections

Despite getting fewer seats than the opposition in the just-ended by-elections held at the weekend, Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party made some notable gains after wrestling two parliamentary seats from the opposition to further widen its two-thirds majority in the National Assembly.

A total of 28 parliamentary and 122 local council seats were up for grabs in the by-elections, which fell vacant due to recalls and deaths.

In the 2018 elections, 20 of the parliamentary seats were won by the opposition MDC Alliance, seven by ZANU-PF and one by the opposition NPF.

In the weekend vote, ZANU-PF not only managed to retain its seven parliamentary seats but grabbed two more seats that were previously won by the opposition in 2018, to increase its total number to nine seats in the vote and 147 overall in the 210-seat National Assembly.

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa, a recently-established party after breaking away from the official opposition MDC-T, won 19 out of 28 parliamentary seats and 75 out of the 122 council seats.

According to the results, the ruling party maintained its tight grip on rural constituencies where it enjoys massive support, and made inroads in some traditional opposition strongholds, after snatching the urban seat of Epworth, a dormitory town of the national capital Harare and some urban council seats.

The opposition consolidated its historical grip in urban areas.

Both the CCC and the MDC-T in their fractured nature failed to defend the 20 seats that they garnered in the 2018 elections under the MDC Alliance banner. The MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora did not win any council or a parliamentary seat.

“We did very well, the party did very well, candidates who wrestled seats from the opposition. Most of the seats belonged to the opposition, but with their fractured nature, ZANU-PF managed to snatch two seats,” ZANU-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Christopher Mutsvangwa said Tuesday. “We see 2023 as an opportunity when the fortunes of ZANU-PF will be sustained as the message resonates well with the people. The Saturday by-election was a warning that their (opposition) days of urban electorate supremacy are over.”

Speaking Monday, CCC leader Chamisa defended his party’s performance, saying it had entered into the elections starting from scratch.

“We are only two months old. This is our first victory, our first election and we have done so well. I have heard some people say no, you retained your seats. We had no seats, we were on zero, we are starting afresh and what we know is that we now have 19 seats and on a march to a two-thirds majority in parliament come 2023,” Chamisa said.

Zimbabwe will hold harmonized elections in 2023 and many saw the by-elections as a rehearsal for next year's harmonized elections in which President Emmerson Mnangagwa will face off with his main rival Chamisa.