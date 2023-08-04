Zimbabwe’s Supreme Court clears 12 opposition parliamentary candidates to contest in upcoming polls

Twelve parliamentary candidates from Zimbabwe’s opposition Citizens for Coalition Change (CCC) were cleared by the Supreme Court Thursday to contest in the upcoming general elections.

The aspiring members of Parliament, all from the second city of Bulawayo, were removed from the ballot by the High Court after ruling ZANU-PF party members challenged the nomination court’s decision in June to accept their papers, arguing that they filed their nomination papers out of time.

A three-panel Supreme Court bench, however, set aside the High Court’s ruling Thursday, stating that full reasons will be made in due course.

Zimbabwe will hold general elections on Aug. 23, with preparations for the polls now in full swing.

The opposition CCC led by Nelson Chamisa is the main challenger of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ruling ZANU-PF party in the elections. Enditem