Zimbabwe’s tobacco marketing season to end soon

The 2023 tobacco marketing season will close on July 31, with final mop-up sales for the auction system taking place on Aug. 30, Zimbabwe’s Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) said Monday.

“After consultations with all stakeholders, the board wishes to advise that the official date of closure for the 2023 auction floors is July 31. However, growers will still be able to sell their auction tobacco through a mop-up sale. The final auction clean-up sales will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023,” the TIMB said.

Meanwhile, contract sales will continue to operate until individual contractors have fully received all their tobacco, the regulatory body said.

According to the TIMB, a total of 291.1 million kg of tobacco worth 882.2 million U.S. dollars had been sold by July 20 at an average price of 3.03 per kg, since the marketing season started in March.

Of the total volume of tobacco sold, 271.2 million kg were sold through the contract system, while the remainder was sold through the auction system.

Tobacco leaf is Zimbabwe’s second-largest foreign currency earner after gold. This year’s tobacco output is the highest ever on account of good rains and the high number of growers. Enditem