Zinabu Issah Clinches Second Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Qualification

Zinabu Issah has secured her second qualification in the F57 shot put category for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, following her impressive performance at the recently concluded Handisport Open Paris 2024 in France.

Henry Larbi, Chef du Mission of Team Ghana, reported that Zinabu achieved a commendable 3rd place finish in the F57 Shot Put event at the Paris 2024 WPA Grand Prix, which served as the final World Para Athletics qualifying event ahead of the prestigious Paralympic Games.

Her qualification was solidified with a throw of 8.54 meters, surpassing her earlier mark of 7.56 meters that earned her gold in Marrakech earlier this year. Looking ahead, Zinabu Issah aims to enhance her performance further through international training camps in preparation for the Paralympic Games.

Zinabu Issah is poised to make history as Ghana’s first Paralympic medalist, showcasing her dedication and prowess in the field of para-athletics.