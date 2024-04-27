Zinabu Issah Wins Gold At 2024 Paralympic Games Qualifiers 

Ghana’s Para Athlete ZINABU ISSAH won Gold in a Paris 2024 Qualification Event.

Ghana’s Para Athlete Zinabu Issah has competed in the F57 Women’s discus throw where she threw a convincing distance of 26.66 metres to lead that class event to win a Gold Medal for Ghana at the Ongoing 2024 Grand Prix Marrakech in Morocco.

The qualification mark is 19 meters but she did 26 meters to be in pole position for qualification to France.

President of the Ghana Paralympic Committee, Mr. Samson Deen congratulated Zinabu and urged her to do more to gain more points in her sport.

Zinabu Issah was an award winner at the 9th WISA Awards last year, and that recognition has motivated her a lot. President of Women In Sports Association (WISA), Madam Gloria Commodore also commended her efforts.