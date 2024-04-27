Zinabu Issah Wins Second Gold In Shot Put 

Ghana’s Para Athlete ZINABU ISSAH won Gold in the shot put at the Paris 2024 Qualifiers Grand Prix Marrakech in Morocco.

She competed in the F57 Women’s shot put throw where she threw a distance of 7.94 metres to lead that class event to win a Gold Medal for Ghana at the Ongoing 2024.

Kadissa Koumeal of Togo was second with a throw of 7.05 meters, as Benin’s Houndalowan Marina Charlotte took the bronze medal.

They faced stiff challenges from athletes from Cameroun, Rwanda, Senegal Congo DR, and Morocco who all did their personal best

“Zinabu is in pole position for qualification to France,” said the President of the NPC Ghana, Mr. Samson Deen who congratulated her and urged other athletes to do well to gain more points in the qualifications.

Zinabu Issah was an award winner at the 9th WISA Awards last year.

The Paralympic Games will be in Paris, France from August 28 to September 8, 2024.