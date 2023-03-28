Zindi attracts 1000 students team up across Africa to build AI models for climate change

The Zindi professional network for data science hosted UmojaHack Africa 2023, a 2-day event for data scientists that aims to solve Africa’s toughest challenges through machine learning.

UmojaHack Africa 2023, the single largest pan-African machine learning hackathon, took place 18-19 March 2023. The event brought together over 1000 students from 345 universities in 36 countries to build machine learning models for climate change.

Celina Lee, CEO and co-founder of Zindi, said: “With the world facing a dramatic shortage of data talent in the next 5-10 years, UmojaHack Africa serves a critical global need in unearthing and upskilling emerging data talent from new markets. We are thrilled with the turnout and enthusiasm of the students who participated in UmojaHack Africa 2023 this year, and look forward to seeing these rising stars develop into successful professionals on the Zindi platform.”