Zindi Partner Microsoft to Empower Africans in AI at GITEX Africa 2024

Zindi (Zindi.Africa), the leading African community for AI, and Microsoft Africa are excited to announce their partnership aimed at advancing AI upskilling across the African continent.

collaboration seeks to equip a new generation of tech-savvy young Africans with the skills necessary for the future of work. The announcement will be made live at the GITEX Africa 2024 event.

Key Highlights of the Partnership

Lillian Barnard, President for Microsoft Africa, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership: “At Microsoft, we are witnessing the AI revolution firsthand. We are committed to being responsible stewards of AI technology, ensuring it benefits all Africans and delivers a sustainable, positive impact on Africa’s economic growth. Bridging the digital skills gap in Africa is vital to this endeavor. By partnering with Zindi, we aim to revolutionize AI skilling on the continent, providing cutting-edge AI training and certifications to thousands of developers and future data engineers, preparing them for the global workforce.”

Celina Lee, co-founder and CEO of Zindi, shared her excitement about the collaboration: “We believe in the transformative power of data and AI to drive economic growth and create opportunities for all Africans. By joining forces with Microsoft, we can scale efforts to democratize access to digital skills, ensuring individuals across the continent are equipped to succeed in the rapidly transforming modern workplace.”

Focus of the Partnership

The partnership will focus on providing AI developers across Africa with advanced skills through Microsoft Learn certifications and practical learning experiences on the Zindi platform. Engagement and Training Initiatives: The collaboration aims to reach universities, nonprofits, and corporations, preparing young people across the continent to apply AI skills and technologies in their workplaces.

Impact on Digital Education and Economic Growth

This alliance between Zindi and Microsoft represents a significant milestone in Africa’s digital education landscape. By offering accessible AI training and certifications, the partnership aims to:

Drive Sustainable Economic Growth: Equip young Africans with the skills needed to contribute to the continent’s economic development.

Equip young Africans with the skills needed to contribute to the continent’s economic development. Reduce Bias in AI Applications: Ensure a diverse and inclusive approach to AI development and deployment.

The collaboration between Zindi and Microsoft marks a pivotal step towards a digitally empowered Africa. By providing essential AI skills and training, this partnership is set to create a future where young Africans are well-prepared to thrive in the modern, tech-driven workforce, fostering sustainable growth and innovation across the continent.