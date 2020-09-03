Zindi has launched its new recruitment platform at AI Expo Africa 2020 to help organisations around the world find the data science talent they need.

Zindi will draw on its community of more than 18 000 data scientists across Africa and the rest of the world to match companies and organisations with the right talent for the job at hand.

“Zindi has the largest community of data scientists in Africa, which makes us uniquely positioned to help organisations find the talent they are looking for,” says Celina Lee, CEO of Zindi. “We are proud to be pioneering a data-driven, evidence-based approach to data science recruitment in Africa to ensure you get candidates with the proven skills you need.”

Primarily a data science competition platform, Zindi is launching zindi.africa/jobs in response to a clear need from organisations operating in Africa. Many of the companies Zindi works with have expressed their frustrations in not being able to find the right talent in Africa for their needs through traditional channels.

On the other hand, Zindi has in just two years accumulated the largest pool of talented, passionate data scientists in Africa, many of whom are looking for work: 55% of Zindi users are actively looking for their next professional opportunity. These users cover a wide range of data science skills and languages, and 75% have a bachelor’s degree or higher qualification. Many are new to the data science field, but approximately half of them boast more than a year of data science experience.

Zindi data scientists also have a demonstrated entrepreneurial, can-do mindset. More than 50% of our users are engaged in or thinking about creating a startup within the machine learning and AI space. This positions them uniquely as self-driven candidates keen to make a difference to the continent and to the organisation they are a part of.

Zindi is proud to have already helped place several candidates with our partners around Africa. This includes recruiting a data scientist for a COVID-19 response project in the Democratic Republic of Congo for GSMA, and placing the winners of a recent Zindi competition to implement their air quality forecasting solution for AirQo in Uganda.

“Zindi’s recruitment platform addresses the shortage of experienced data science talent faced by many organisations operating on the continent. With many organisations moving to become data-driven, the demand for these rare technical skills is increasing exponentially. This platform is set to make it easier for companies to recruit the best available African data scientists,” says Nick Bradshaw, CEO of AI Media Group and co-founder of AI Expo Africa.

“Zindi has made a name for itself working with African data scientists to crowdsolve the biggest challenges facing the continent. The company has an impressive track record working with international corporates like IBM and Microsoft as well as organisations like USAID and GIZ. As a long-term partner, we are extremely proud of them launching their recruitment platform at Africa’s biggest gathering of data scientists and data-driven firms – AI Expo Africa 2020,” says Roy Bannister, COO of AI Media Group and co-founder of AI Expo Africa.

To find out more about Zindi’s new recruitment platform, be sure to catch Celina Lee’s address at AI Expo Africa 2020 Thursday 3rd September 13:30 – The Hiring Game: How to find the best data science talent for your company.