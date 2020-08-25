The Chief and people of Zinye, a deprived community in the Wa East District of the Upper West Region are ready to initiate the construction of a clinic in the community to address the health needs of the people.

The Chief and the people have therefore pledged to release land for the construction of the Clinic, provide labour and temporal accommodation for the staff that would be posted to man the clinic when completed.

The community decided after a needs assessment session at a social auditing programme organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) as part of the implementation of the European Union (EU) funded project dubbed “Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti- Corruption Programme (ARAP)”.

He said the lack of a clinic in the community was affecting the community, hence the decision to self initiate the construction of a clinic whilst seeking for support from the Wa East District Assembly.

Other challenges confronting the community as identified by the people during a needs assessment session included access to potable water, electricity, roads and a Shea butter processing machine.

Mr Luke D. Wiedong, the Wa East District Director of NCCE stated that the essence of the ARAP project was focused on encouraging community ownership of developmental projects and policies as well as empower the citizenry to hold their leaders accountable for their resources.

He urged participants to update their knowledge and skills to influence the decision-making process of programmes, projects and policy implementation.

Madam Patience Sally Kumah, the Upper West Regional Director of NCCE in swearing in a seven-member Social Auditing Committee, applauded them for their level of understanding and analyses of issues of their locality and encouraged them to work towards achieving the social auditing objectives.

Naa Abdulai Alhassan, the Chief of Zinye commended the NCCE and EU for their efforts at deepening Ghana’s democracy and bringing good governance as well as hope to the people at the grassroots level.

He called on the Commission to do more engagements with the communities to sensitize them to take their development issues into their own hands.