On October 30th, the Zion Christian Mission Center of the New Heaven and New Erath Church in South Korea celebrated a historic graduation ceremony under the banner “The Wind of Peace with the Firstfruits.”

In an event that saw 111,628 graduates take center stage, the church once again proved its ability to inspire and mobilize a global community, marking the fourth consecutive ceremony to exceed 100,000 participants.

Organized by Chairman Lee Man-hee and Director Tan Young-jin, the ceremony was originally slated to be held at Peace Nuri. However, a last-minute cancellation by the Korean Tourism Corporation prompted a swift change of venue to New Heaven and New Erath Church—a shift that did little to dampen the celebratory spirit of the occasion. The move underscored the organization’s resilience and its capacity to adapt in the face of unforeseen challenges.

The gathering, which attracted both local attendees and international guests, was a testament to the church’s far-reaching influence. Graduates, religious leaders, and supporters joined the celebration both in person and online, reflecting the growing trend of digital connectivity in religious and community events. This blend of traditional and modern outreach methods not only enriched the experience for participants but also highlighted the global appeal of the church’s message of peace and renewal.

Observers note that the impressive turnout is more than just a numerical achievement. It signals the strength of a movement that continues to evolve and expand, drawing followers from diverse backgrounds and regions. In a world often divided by differences, the ceremony served as a unifying moment—one where faith and fellowship converged to mark significant personal and collective milestones.

The event also carried an air of optimism about the future. Leaders at the ceremony stressed that each graduation was not merely an end but a beginning—a stepping stone towards furthering the church’s mission of spreading peace and hope. As the Zion Christian Mission Center looks to the future, its commitment to nurturing a community grounded in these values remains unwavering, promising that the winds of change will continue to bring forth new firstfruits of progress and unity.