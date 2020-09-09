Renowned Ghanaian blogger Nana Yaw Adomako Mensah Felix aka ZionFelix, has recruited Veteran hiplife star-Reggie Rockstone, Lilwin, Amerado, Ypee, Brenya, Yaa Jackson, Oseikrom Sikanii, Rap Fada and Phaize on a new song titled ‘Kumerica’.

This masterpiece flaunts the positive vibes in Kumasi now christened Kumerica.The Peewezle-produced-song also exhibited the potentials of young men in Kumerica.

All the artistes featured on this song revealed how proud they are to be Kumericans. Following the trend of Kumerica, many songs have been released to keep the drill and the movement active but the featuring of these great talents on one piece places it high over the other songs.

Apart from the lyrical dexterity of these artistes, the music producer also did a yeoman’s job.

ZionFelix was highly praised by all those featured on the new ‘Kumerica’ song for his efforts of making this come to reality.