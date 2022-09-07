Zipline begins commercial deliveries of medical supplies in Nigeria

The health facilities are among several medical centres in Kaduna earmarked to be rolled onto Zipline’s logistics platform for the speedy dispensing of healthcare.

The distribution centre, located in Pambegua, Kaduna state, is the first hub to be opened in Nigeria to support the government’s effort to send medical logistics to health facilities within the state.

Speaking after the scheduled delivery of vaccines to the facility, Chongfilawos Irimiya, a medical staff at Galadimawa PHC, said, “We thank God for Zipline. We are in the bush and cut off. We used to go very far to the Apex centres to get our vaccines, which is very stressful and uncomfortable, but with Zipline, all that is in the past”.