Zipline Centre In Wiawso Makes Progress In Deliveries

The Sefwi-Wiawso Zipline center in the Western North Region, has made giant strides in the delivery of blood, medical supplies and vaccines in its one-year operation in the region.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Wiawso, Mrs Mabel Antwiwaa Sekyere, community lead, said the centre had so far delivered over 200,000 medical supplies, 800 units of blood and more than 400,000 units of vaccines including COVID -19 vaccines.

She further noted that not only did the center make deliveries to all health facilities in the Western North Region but also health Facilities in the Wassa Amenfi East, Amenfi West and Amenfi Central all in the Western Region.

According to her, the centre also supplied medical products to health facilities in Asutifi South, Asutifi North, and Asunafo South in the Ahafo Region as well as Atwuma Mponua, Amensie South and West Districts in the Ashanti Region.

Mrs Sekyere said Zipline helped to improve health care delivery in the operational areas, especially during the peak of COVID-19 since many of the areas were hard to reach.

“We have been able to eliminate most challenges at the health facilities since most of them lacked fridges and storage facilities but Zipline delivers to facilities on day of administration especially for childhood routine vaccines”.

The community lead used the opportunity to appeal to residents to avail themselves to donate blood when the need be in order to save lives.

“We have been holding blood donation exercise in collaboration with the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi and we entreat residents to take part to supplement the center’s efforts since it would go a long way to help blood storage which would help save lives”.

She advised residents to keep off the Zipline centres and stop children from playing around the areas to allow packages to be safely delivered.