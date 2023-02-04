Zipline successfully conducts test flights in Kenya

Kenya’s healthcare is about to soar to new heights as Global drone delivery company, Zipline completes a success test flights in that country.

Zipline is said to have scored aces in its test flight in Kenya’s Kisumu County ahead of launching its operations in the region.

Last year, Zipline signed an MoU with the Kisumu County Government to fly over 200 medical products, including COVID-19 vaccines and blood products, to over 400 health facilities across the county.

Boasting the over 35 million commercial miles Zipline’s technology has flown, Winfred Njeri, general manager of Zipline Kenya, promised that no one will have to break a sweat waiting for medical products, as Zipline’s instant logistics system will make sure health facilities have what they need when they need it.

Founded in 2014, Zipline has been reducing wait times across the globe, especially in remote communities. It has reportedly delivered over 500,000 packages and five million products delivered globally.

The company, which has its headquarters in San Francisco, operates distribution centres in Rwanda, Ghana, Japan, the United States, and Nigeria. Its Kenyan hub, located in Chemelil, Muhoroni Sub-County, will be the first location in Kenya to receive medical deliveries from the sky.