Zlatan Ibile Calls for Support, Not Shame, Over Fake Designer Clothes

Singer and fashion entrepreneur Zlatan Ibile has weighed in on the growing trend of shaming individuals who wear fake designer products, calling for more understanding and support.

Zlatan argued that mocking people who cannot afford genuine high-end fashion is unfair. “People wey dey buy fake, make dem dey buy am until dey get money to buy original. Person wey wear fake today, go wear original tomorrow,” he said.

His comments come amid a wave of backlash against celebrities recently called out for sporting counterfeit designer items. Rahman Jago recently criticized Oritse Femi for wearing fake high fashion, while Olayinka Ashogbon accused Lyta of wearing fake pieces from his own clothing line.

Zlatan’s remarks emphasize the importance of encouraging personal growth and financial progress rather than ridiculing those trying to keep up with trends in their own way.