Newly signed Hearts of Oak forward – Isaac Mensah has said that he grew up admiring AC Milan striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

“I have seen so many strikers, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is my mentor,” the midfielder told Wontumi TV in an interview.

He further reiterated his happiness for been able to accomplish his dream move to the former continental club masters:

“I am very happy to have signed for a huge club like Hearts of Oak. Everybody in Ghana knows that Hearts is one of the best in Ghana so playing for the Phobians is any young player’s dream.

“Now that the deal is sealed, I’m looking forward to starting with the team when the season resumes.”

The talented teenage right winger from Nkoranza Warriors completed a three year transfer to Hearts of Oak on today.

