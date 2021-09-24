ZoDF to partner STAR-GHANA in promotion of peace and security

The Zongo Development Fund has initiated moves to partner STAR-Ghana Foundation to promote peace and security in Zongo communities in the country.

Under the collaboration, training workshops on peace-building and conflict management will be organized for Chiefs, Imams, women and youth leaders to serve as peace ambassadors in Zongo communities.

A ZoDF management team led by the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Arafat Sulemana Abdulai,has already held preliminary deliberations with the Executive Director of STAR-Ghana Foundation, Mr. Ibrahim-Tanko Amidu, in Accra in that respect.

The discussion was centered on peace building, assistance for marginalized communities, the vulnerable in society and capacity building programmes.

Dr. Abdulai explained that the ZoDF was mandated by its enabling Act (Zongo Development Fund Act 964, 2017) to explore collaboration with various internal and external stakeholders to increase the capacity of the Fund to execute its mandate and the Act also empowered the agency to pursue additional funding alternatives to complement the statutory support it received from the central government.

He said effective collaboration with STAR-Ghana Foundation would boost the Fund’s capacity to deliver relevant initiatives on peace building, violence associated with political vigilantism, the menace of drug abuse in Zongo communities, among others.

For his part, Mr Amidu commended the Chief Executive Officer of ZoDF for the initiative to partner the Foundation to implement programmes in Zongo communities noting that both institutions shared similar objectives in socio-economic empowerment for the marginalized and the disadvantaged.

He said access to quality social services by women, marginalized communities and the disadvantaged were areas of interest to the Foundation.

Mr Amidu stated that fostering peace and security and improving the capacity of marginalized communities to participate actively in meaningful socio-economic activities was paramount to the Foundation.

He expressed the readiness of the Foundation to respond positively to the initiative taken by the ZoDF.

Officials of STAR-Ghana Foundation at the meeting included; the Programmes Manager, Ms Eunice Agbenyadzi, while the ZoDF officials who accompanied the CEO to the meeting included, Mr. Thomas Baah, administrator; Alhaji Musah Yahaya Jafaru and Mallam Ahmed Ayuba, Corporate Affairs & PR and Ms Aisha Sissy, PA to the CEO.