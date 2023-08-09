Zonal CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers to be hosted by Uganda

Nine teams will compete in the CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers in Uganda on August 12-30 for the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) Zone.

The qualifiers played among the respective Women League champions from the Member Associations in the Zone will take place in Kampala and the town of Njeru in central Uganda.

Edgar Watson, the Chief Executive Officer of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), told Xinhua on Tuesday that they have put everything in place and can’t wait to host a successful tournament.

“This is a very big tournament for our Zone because it will decide the team that will play at the CAF Women’s Champions League in Cote d’Ivoire,” added Watson.

He made it clear that all arrangements have been made in terms of good accommodation, meals and transportation for all the teams and officials.

Home side Kampala Queens, reigning champions of the Uganda Women’s Premier League, is boosted with the addition of Rwandan international striker Florence Imanizabayo, who joined last week on a free transfer from Rayon Sports Women’s team.

Sam Charles Ssenyange, Kampala Queens’ new head coach, has made it clear that they are preparing to be in good form to be able to win the title and represent the Zone and Uganda at the major tournament.

Kampala Queens are in Group A alongside Yei Joint Stars (South Sudan), Commercial Bank of Ethiopia FC, Buja Queens (Burundi) and Djibouti’s FAD FC.

Group B witnesses Vihiga Queens (Kenya), New Generation FC (Zanzibar), JKT Queens (Tanzania) and AS Kigali Women (Rwanda).