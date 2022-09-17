Zonal public hearings on Auditor-General’s Report ends

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has brought its zonal public hearings on the 2019

Auditor-General’s Reports to a close.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament, copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday, said during the hearings, the Committee held deliberations on pre-university institutions, utilisation of district assemblies’ common fund, internally generated funds (IGF) and other statutory funds for the year ended 31st December, 2019.

It zoned the 16 regions of the country into four: Upper East, Upper West, North-East, Savanna and the Northern regions constituting Zone One.

Bono, Bono East, Ahafo and the Ashanti regions represented Zone Two.

The Greater Accra, Eastern, Volta and Oti formed Zone Three,

while the Western, Western North, and Central regions constituted Zone Four.

The statement said since the commencement of the hearings over 100 assemblies and schools had been listed for prosecution by the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, while others had refunded monies they had misappropriated.

It said whereas some municipal, district assemblies and schools were cited for six or more infractions by the Auditor-General, others were questioned on only one infraction.

Dr James Klutse Avedzi, the Chairman of PAC, said he was looking forward to the day when infractions in the various assemblies, schools and government institutions would be reduced to the lowest level.

He expressed his gratitude to the members for their hard work and cooperation during the sittings.

The Committee members had since returned to Accra.