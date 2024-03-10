Zonda Tec Ghana boss sentenced for contempt

The Tema High Court has fined Mrs Yang Yang, the Chief Executive of Zonda Tec Ghana Limited and Sinotruk, a prominent Chinese transport and logistics company, GHS24,000 for contempt.

The court, presided over by Justice Patricia Quansah, also imposed a fine of 10 penalty units, equivalent to GHS12,000, on the legal representative of Zonda Sinotruck.

Both were warned of imprisonment in case of default.

The conviction stemmed from a case of contempt filed by Narh Global Services, accusing Mrs Yang Yang and Zonda Sinotruck of gross disobedience and disregard for a pending breach of contract lawsuit.

The incident occurred on August 1, 2023, when, despite knowledge of the ongoing legal proceedings, Zonda Sinotruck, accompanied by armed security personnel, allegedly attacked Narh Global’s mine in the Ashanti region.

During the attack, the workers were reportedly assaulted, the mine manager was handcuffed to a stationary vehicle, and essential supplies, including diesel, were taken.

The court, in its ruling, found Mrs Yang Yang and the legal representative guilty of contempt.

Archie Martin Danso Jnr, the lawyer representing Narh Global Services, expressed satisfaction with the court’s decision, emphasising that the conviction demonstrated the effectiveness of the legal system and the courage of the judge.

He acknowledged concerns about other matters but lauded the court for holding Mrs Yang Yang accountable.

In the broader legal dispute, Narh Global Services has entered an appearance in the breach of contract suit initiated by Zonda Sinotruck.

The court has heard and dismissed a motion to strike out the statement of claim and dismiss the suit.

Additionally, Narh Global Services has filed a motion for an extension of time to file a statement of defense, and the case is pending before the court.