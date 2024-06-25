Zonda Tec. Ghana Launches Tank 300, POER Pickup Models In Ghana

In a significant boost to the Ghanaian automotive industry, Zonda Tec Ghana Limited has launched the highly anticipated Tank 300 and POER pickup models.

The event, held at Kotoka International Airport, marked a new era of local manufacturing and economic growth in line with Ghana’s vision for industrialization.

Zonda Tec Ghana Ltd, recognized as a leader in the assembly, distribution, and servicing of heavy and light-duty vehicles, has secured exclusive rights to assemble and distribute Great Wall Motor (GWM) vehicles.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Minister for Trades and Industry Michael Okyere Baafi said these two remarkable vehicles symbolize not just innovation and engineering excellence but also the spirit of adventure and progress.

“As Ghana continues to advance economically and technologically, the introduction of these vehicles into our market couldn’t be more timely.”

Baafi highlighted that the Poer Pick-Up and the Great Wall Tank 300 represent a significant step forward in offering robust, reliable, and versatile options for both work and leisure to Ghanaians.

The Poer Pick-Up, designed with the hardworking Ghanaian in mind, boasts a powerful engine, durable build, and the capacity to handle the toughest terrains and heaviest loads.

He said: “This vehicle is not just a means of transportation, it is a tool for productivity and success.”

In contrast, the Great Wall Tank 300 exemplifies luxury meeting resilience. Crafted for those seeking adventure without compromising comfort and style, this SUV stands out as a testament to quality and performance.

The introduction of these vehicles adds to the variety available to the Ghanaian market, offering competitive pricing and enhancing consumer choice.

The Deputy Minister expressed optimism that these vehicles will greatly contribute to the nation’s economic and technological progress.

On her part, the CEO for Zonda Tec. Ghana, Madam Yang Yang averred that the introduction of the Tank 300 and POER pickup models signifies a major advancement for the company and the industry.

In her address, she emphasized Zonda Tec’s commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction and said that, “The Tank 300 and POER pickup models are a testament to this commitment, combining cutting-edge technology, robust design, and unmatched luxury.”

“The GWM Tank 300 is engineered to combine luxury, toughness, and advanced technology, making it an ideal choice for Ghana’s diverse terrain and driving conditions. The Tank 300 is not just a vehicle but a reliable partner for Ghanaians, catering to both urban and rural needs while ensuring safety, comfort, and style,” she added.

She added that, “Designed to deliver exceptional performance, they can endure the toughest conditions, ensuring long-lasting durability and dependability. It is the most affordable high-performing pickup on the Ghanaian market,” the speaker noted.As part of Zonda Tec’s commitment to support Ghana’s industrialization agenda, the company announced that the pickups will soon be assembled locally by August 2024 in a state-of-the-art assembly plant. This plant represents a significant investment in the future of the Ghanaian automotive industry, enhancing production capabilities, creating numerous job opportunities, and contributing to the local economy.”

By assembling these vehicles locally, Zonda Tec aims to provide superior products while fostering technology transfer and the growth of local expertise and skills.

Madam Yang Yang also noted that Ghanaian engineers will be trained and certified by experts from Great Wall Motors, adding that “As we move forward, Zonda Tec Ghana Ltd will continue to innovate, invest in local production, and support the government’s vision for a vibrant and self-sustaining automotive industry under the Ghana Automotive Development Policy.”-

