Zonda Tec Ghana Limited to Assemble and Distribute GWM Vehicles in Ghana

In a significant boost to the Ghanaian automotive industry, Zonda Tec Ghana Limited recognized as a leader in the distribution and servicing of heavy and light-duty vehicles in Ghana has secured the exclusive rights to assemble and distribute Great Wall Motor (GWM) vehicles. The spotlight is on the highly anticipated Tank 300 and POER pickup models, heralding a new era of local manufacturing and economic growth in line with Ghana’s vision for industrialization.

The GWM Tank 300: Luxury Meets Adventure

The GWM Tank 300 is an impressive addition to the luxury off-road segment. With a 2.0L turbocharged engine delivering 224 horsepower and 387 Nm of torque, it stands strong against competitors like the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Everest. Offering both petrol and hybrid variants, the Tank 300 ensures excellent fuel efficiency and high performance.

This vehicle is designed for those who crave adventure, boasting advanced off-road features like front and rear differential locks and high ground clearance. Inside, you’ll find a 12.3-inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and an array of safety features including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and emergency braking.

The GWM POER Pickup: Strength and Versatility

The GWM POER pickup is versatile enough to handle both commercial and personal needs. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged diesel engine, it offers robust performance with impressive towing and payload capacities. The POER is practical yet modern, featuring a comfortable interior with a touchscreen infotainment system and advanced safety features. Its spacious cargo area makes it perfect for business and leisure activities.

Building Local Capacity: The Assembly Plant.

Zonda Tec Ghana Limited is heavily investing in local production. The state-of-the-art assembly plant, nearing completion, is equipped with the latest machinery and technology. This ensures that the vehicles meet GWM’s high standards as well as Ghanaian government quality requirements. The plant will generate numerous jobs, contributing to the local economy and fostering skill development and technological transfer.

Affordable and Best on the Market

Under the Ghana Automotive Development Policy, these vehicles will be very affordable and among the best on the market when assembled locally. This initiative makes high-quality vehicles accessible to more consumers, supporting the government’s goals for industrialization and economic growth.

Comprehensive After-Sales Services and Spare Parts

Zonda Tec Ghana Limited is committed to providing extensive after-sales services and maintaining a robust stock of spare parts. This dedication ensures that customers receive reliable support and maintenance, enhancing the overall ownership experience and vehicle longevity.

Launch Event

Zonda Tec Ghana Limited will launch these vehicles on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 10:00 AM at the Kotoka International Airport (CIP Car Park). This event marks the beginning of a new chapter in the Ghanaian automotive industry, where locally assembled luxury and performance vehicles will soon be available to consumers.

A Bright Future Ahead

The collaboration between Zonda Tec Ghana Limited and Great Wall Motors marks a significant milestone for the Ghanaian automotive industry. With the Tank 300 and POER pickups set to be assembled and distributed locally, consumers can look forward to a new era of automotive excellence and innovation.

As Zonda Tec Ghana Limited continues to expand its operations and capabilities, the future looks promising for both the company and the broader Ghanaian economy. This partnership not only enhances local manufacturing but also paves the way for Ghana to become a key player in the regional automotive market.