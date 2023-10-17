Zonda Tec Ghana Opens Sinotruk Assembly Plant (2) Project

President Akufo-Addo has stated that his government is not oblivious to the challenges confronting the manufacturing sector of the economy and that his administration is doing everything possible to address these challenges in order to create an enabling environment for the sector to flourish.

Speaking at the grand opening of the Zonda Tec Ghana Limited’s Sinotruk Assembly Plant phase two (2) project and the sod-cutting ceremony for phase three (3) of the project, today, Tuesday 17 October 2023, President Akufo-Addo said steps taken by his government to restore economic stability and growth will profit the manufacturing sector.

“My government is not oblivious to the challenges confronting manufacturing. I am convinced that the progress we are making in restoring macro-economic stability and our determination to return our nation to the path of sustained growth will inure to the benefit of the private sector, especially, those in manufacturing and commerce, with a positive impact on the reduction in the cost of doing business” President Akufo-Addo said.

Gratifying success

President Akufo-Addo commended Zonda Tec Ghana Limited for completing phase two (2) of its project in Ghana and for commencing construction of phase three (3) of the same. He noted that the success story of the Sinotruk Assembly Plant in Ghana is a testament to the strong and growing relations between Ghana and the People’s Republic of China.

“I have been told that this new assembly plant increases the current annual production capacity from 850 trucks to some three thousand heavy-duty and light-duty trucks, including tipper trucks, wheel loaders, back holds, trailers, semi-trailers, oil tankers as well as a variety of light-duty vehicles assembled from semi-lockdown kits here to international standards of quality and safety,” President Akufo-Addo remarked.

“It is gratifying to note that this assembly plant will double employment in the company from 356 to 700 and will also create some one thousand (1,000) indirect employment opportunities.

“A unique feature of Zonda Sinotruk operations is the state-of-the-art training center established on this premises to train artisans in the application of appropriate technology and skills to build their capacity in the processes of assembly, repair, and maintenance” President Akufo-Addo further remarked.

Industrialisation efforts on course

Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr K.T. Hammond, in his address, noted that the expansion of the Sinotruk facility is a clear indication that Ghana is on the path to becoming the vehicle and spare parts manufacturing hub in West Africa.

He added that the number of “One District, One Factory” (1D1F) companies currently in operation in the country has increased from 126 companies in the year 2020 to 169 as at today, 17 October 2023.

Zonda Tec Ghana

Zonda Tec Ghana Limited commenced operations in Ghana in the year 2010. Zonda Tec Ghana Limited is an ISO9001 certified automobile company that specializes in the sale and distribution of heavy and light duty vehicles with three branches (Tema, Agona Nkwanta and Nsawam) and three shops (Madina, Kasoa and Amasaman) across the key business regions of Ghana.

The company is managed by Yang Yang, a Chinese, as the Managing Director and Guo Anjie as the Chairman. The company has since been thriving on the growing demands of heavy duty trucks and some other lightweight vehicles arising from growth in the transport sector, construction, mining, and many others.

Zonda Tec Ghana, offers several auto brands and products ranging from tipper trucks, trailer heads, cargo truck, semi-trailer, oil tankers of various capacities, water tankers, LPG tank, flatbed, low bed, special truck, concrete mixer truck, and relevant spare parts.

Zonda Tec Ghana also specializes in HOWO A7 series, HOKA series, and GOLDEN PRINCE series. Their partner companies and brands include; Sinotruk, Wulin Van, Zonda Tricycle and CIMC Trailers.