Zonda Tec. To Assemble Shantui Products In Ghana

Zonda Tec Ghana, a professional heavy duty vehicle trading company in Ghana has secured the rights to assemble Shantui equipment and heavy-duty mining and construction machinery in Ghana.

This is to bring high quality Shantui vehicles and equipment closer to the Ghanaian market thereby saving the cost of travelling to China to purchase these products.

Speaking at the launch of this partnership, the Managing Director for Zonda Tech Ghana, Mrs. Yang Yang said the Chinese government has invested heavily in the development of machinery and heavy-duty equipment for the construction and mining industries in Africa.

According to her, Chinese technology is most advanced, and she can confidently say that Shantui products are the bast.

Mrs. Yang Yang averred that, Zonda Tech Ghana, which is also a Chinese company in Ghana, has entered into that partnership because of the trust the world has in Shantui products and bringing the products into Ghana will serve a very good purpose in boosting business and facilitate the timely completion of mining and construction works and projects.

Shantui, according to the Africa Manager, is leading the top 50 world construction machinery manufacturer and is represented in 160 countries across the globe.

Shantui Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is a Chinese construction equipment maker, and a subsidiary of Shandong Heavy Industry.

The core product line, according to the company representatives, is bulldozers but in past years the company has expanded beyond reliance on a single product through an acquisition strategy.

According to them, Shatui chose Zonda Tech Ghana because they have the same vision and target hence, they can work together to grow bigger and support the mining and construction sector.

The Ghana’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the People’s Republic of China, Dr Winfred Nii Okai Hammond giving his speech as Guest of honour, explored the vast relationships that exist between Ghana and China.

According to him, China has come far in their development and is helping to boost the Ghanaian economy through the manufacturing and assembling of heavy machinery as well as, building the capacities of the youth.

He also touted the technology transfer and the value addition Chinese companies in Ghana are giving to the people of Ghana through employment opportunities.

Dr Winfred Nii Okai Hammond called on companies and industries to look no further but come too Zonda Tech Ghana for their machinery.

On his part, Dr. Isaac Ofori Poku, Chairman of Ghana Bauxite Company (GBC) revealed that, GBC id one of the largest clients of Zonta Tech and Shantui and indicated the important role the private sector has in bridging the unemployment gap.

According to him, Zoonda Tech and Shantui are not only selling their products but also, imparting technology in the Ghanaian youth.

“This equipment will help us stabilize the mines and enable us increase our steam volumes,” he said and averred that, bauxite refinery can change the Ghanaian economy for better.

He pledged GBC’s unwavering support for Zonda and Shantui.

Currently Zonda Tech Ghana is assembling Shantui Bulldozer SD22, SD32, DH46C3, SD60C5, Motor graders, SRT26SC6, Road Rollers, SRD13C6, Excavators 22E, 220 and SE750LC among others.

By PROSPER AGBENYEGA