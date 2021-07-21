Zongo Caucus salutes Muslims and cautions youth to remain calm

The Ashanti Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has lauded Ghanaian Muslims for the successful celebration of the Eid-ul-Adha (the Feast of Sacrifice).

“We wish to extend our congratulatory message to all Muslims for the solemn and peaceful manner in which this year’s occasion was observed.

“It is our hope that the faithful will continue to promote inter-religious unity, good neighbourliness and tolerance to bring development to the people,” a statement signed by Alhaji Sumaila Futa, the Regional NDC Zongo Caucus Coordinator, and copied the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, noted.

The statement advised religious bodies not to let their doctrinal differences divide them, stressing that: “We are one people with a common destiny and purpose in life.”

It called on Muslim leaders to encourage the youth to embrace formal education since that was the only way to get out of poverty, ignorance and also ensure prosperity amongst the people.

The statement also cautioned the youth to eschew violence and indiscipline in all forms, noting that it was expected of them to remain calm and use their exuberance for productive ventures.