Zongo Chief Calls For Creation Of New Electoral Area

Story: Robert Ayanful, Agona Asafo

The Zongo Chief of Agona Asafo in the Central Region, Wuro Muniru Sulemana II has called for the creation of a new electoral area, as according to him, the area is too large to deserve just one electoral area.

Speaking to the media, Wuro Muniru Sulemana said the need for the creation of a new electoral area for the Zongo community has become necessary, as it will make lobbying for the development of the area easier for the Assembly members.

He said, his call was not as a result of tribal or religious lines, but for the total development of the area, as the position of an assembly member could be contested by either a Muslim, Christian, or pagan provided that person is trusted by the electorates.

With over fifty villages under its jurisdiction, Agona Asafo presently has only one Assembly member representing the people at the Agona East District Assembly, a situation the Chief says makes it difficult for the Assembly member to lobby for development in all those areas.