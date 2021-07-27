Zongo chief prays for leaders of the country

The chief of Amanase zongo community in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region, has urged those appointed to high positions, to go on their knees to enable Allah to shower blessings on the country.

Chief Allassan Hudu said those elected or appointed to responsible positions, needed prayers and peace to enable them focus their attention towards the progress and development of the country.

The Amanase zongo chief reminded Ghanaians that it was through prayers that the fortunes of the country could be realized,

According to him, traditional rulers have vital role to help the government to move the country forward and also uphold the peace, by resolving issues emanating from petty squabbles adding that, it behooved on Imams in the country to pray unceasingly for the leaders in government.

He expressed the sentiment in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) immediately after a weekly Friday prayer meeting organized by the community at Amanase.

He prayed for strength and wisdom for leaders and authorities of the country and advised the youth to contribute towards national development and develop a holistic approach to education for them to understand virtues and values.

He appealed to the government to support the youth in the area by creating jobs to move them away from negative attitudes.

The community prayed for the President and his Vice, Ministers of State, Parliamentarians, the judiciary, the media including others in responsible positions.