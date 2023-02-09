Zongo Development Authority project for Dodo-Amanfrom D/A Primary School abandoned

The construction of a sixteen-unit classroom block with auxiliary facilities for students of Dodo-Amanfrom D/A Islamic Primary School in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region have been abandoned for more than two years.

The project, undertaken with funding from the Zongo Development Authority to replace the current dilapidated structure housing the students at the school, is now at the footing level.

This came to light when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the site to acquaint itself with progress of work.

Mr Philip Obornie, the Assembly Member for Dodo-Amanfrom North Electoral Area, in whose area the school is located, when contacted by GNA, said though he was aware of the project, he did not know the contractor in person as the project was awarded from Accra.

He appealed to the government to expedite action on the project so that students could have a comfortable place to learn.

Mr Obornie also advised that projects either been awarded by the District Assembly or by Central government, Assembly members should be in the known.

Mr Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE) when reached, told the GNA that the project was awarded by Zongo Development Authority in Accra, but unfortunately, the authority was no longer in existence.

He, however, said his outfit would make an enquiry to see whether they would be allowed to take over the project.

He said the Assembly’s Engineer and Planning Officer would be dispatched to the site to evaluate work to be done on it.

Mr Agbanyo said a similar project financed by the Authority at the Dodi-Poase-Cement D/A Primary School had been completed awaiting commissioning.