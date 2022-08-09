Zongo Development Fund Board Inaugurated

An 11-member board of the Zongo Development Fund has been sworn into office for a four-year tenure by Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The Zongo Development Fund is the frontline agency and vehicle through which the Government of Ghana seeks to develop Zongo communities and improve the standards of living of the people.

Vice President Bawumia, who administered the Official Oath and Oath of Secrecy at a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House in Accra, charged the Board to work with other stakeholders to enhance the development of Zongo communities across the country.

He said since the establishment of the Fund through an Act of Parliament, it had implemented over 300 projects and various social interventions across the country.

These included classroom blocks, roads, astro-turfs, mechanised boreholes, drainage systems, ICT centres and bridges, as well as providing entrepreneurial and employable skill training for the Zongo youth.

Vice President Bawumia stated that since Ghana attained independence in 1957, no government had ever allocated a budget for the development of Zongo communities.

Therefore, he said, the establishment of the Fund dedicated to Zongo communities by the Akufo-Addo’s Government was unprecedented noting that the interventions by the Fund were commendable efforts aimed at bridging the yawning gap in the educational fortunes of Zongo communities vis-a vis other communities.

He said the Government had implemented a comprehensive development of educational infrastructure in Zongo communities to improve the health facilities, sanitation, human resource development through skills training and educational grants as well as improving the ambience, visibility and security in Zongo communities.

Mr. Seidu H. Nasigri, Board Chair, thanked the President for the confidence reposed in them and pledged to bring their expertise and experiences to bear towards achieving their mandate under the Zongo Development Fund Act, 2017, (Act 964).

Other members of the board included Alhaji Arafat Sulemana Abdulai, Ahmed Saeed, Hajia Barikisu Seidu Bawie, Chief Dalhu S. Abdul-Mumin, Sagnari Naa Ambassador Yakubu Abdulai, Chief Mahmoud Dandey, Rev. Dr Cyril Gershon Kwao Fayose and Ahmed Abdulai Abu.