Zongo Development Fund commended for contributing to World Hausa Day

Hausa Youth Ghana, a non-governmental organization, has commended the Zongo Development Fund (ZoDF) for contributing to the success of this year’s celebration of the World Hausa Day.

The celebration which was observed on August 26, 2022 and marked with some activities aimed at promoting the development of the Hausa language was on the theme “Hausa, an Indispensable Tool in Ghana’s Development.”

Presenting a citation to Obrempong Dr. Arafat Sulemana Abdulai, Chief Executive of the ZoDF, in Accra, an Executive of Hausa Youth Ghana, Alhaji Rabiu Maude expressed the collective gratitude of the entire Hausa and Zongo communities in Ghana to ZoDF for their presence and financial assistance towards a highly acclaimed programme.

He said the level of cooperation, understanding and amity between HYG and ZoDF underscored the mutual quest for development, peace and progress in Zongo communities.

The theme for this year’s programme which focused on education corresponded with the mandate of the Zongo Development Fund in the areas of education, skills training and economic empowerment.

Alhaji Maude stated that the HYG was established to use the Hausa language as a “unifying force for development” and to exhibit the culture and tradition of Zongo communities as “tools for progress, unity and peaceful cohabitation.”

He said the HYG had decided to accord recognition and appreciation to the Zongo Development Fund for its commitment to fostering fruitful relations anchored on a mutual vision for the betterment of Zongo communities.

Alhaji Maude assured Dr. Arafat that the doors of HYG were always open in the quest for a “fair share” of development in Zongo communities.

Responding to the gesture by HYG, Dr. Arafat thanked the organization for the honour and recognition adding that the ZoDF considered them as an important stakeholder in the development of Zongo communities.

He enumerated the over 500 projects executed by the ZoDF and reiterated the commitment of the Fund to ensuring the entire over 3,000 Zongo communities in Ghana benefited from the programmes, projects and interventions of the Fund.

Dr. Arafat indicated the readiness of the Fund to partner the HYG in its initiatives targeted at the development of the youth, particularly, of Zongo communities.

Hausa language is widely used in West Africa, Central Africa, and North Africa and in the Diasporas.

Other officials of HYG at the meeting were; Alhaji Sidi Ali; Alhaji Murtala Alhassan; Alhaji Garba Talle and Ahmed Ayuba of the Corporate Affairs and Public Relations Department of ZoDF.