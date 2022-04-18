Zongo Development Fund commissions modern classroom block , Ghana Muslim Mission

The Zongo Development Fund has commissioned a modern classroom block for the Ghana Muslim Mission (GMM) Basic School at a colourful ceremony at Juaso in the Asante Akim South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The project, designed as two separate three-units block, has a staff common room, office and store, all of which are tiled, the first of its kind in the municipality.

It also comes with toilet facilities and a mechanised borehole with an overhead tank to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the school.

Alhaji Arafat Suleiman Abdulai, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Fund, said provision of educational infrastructure for Zongo communities was one of the core mandates of the Fund.

He said the establishment of the Fund formed part of President Akufo-Addo’s vision to transform Zongo communities and bridge the educational gap between them and other parts of the country to ensure equity in national development.

That, he noted, was a clear demonstration against the erroneous impression that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was anti-Zongo, adding that it was a mere propaganda tool for political expediency.

He said Zongos across the country had seen massive development since the establishment of the Fund and the NPP, under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s leadership, would continue to keep faith with the Zongos.

Alhaji Abdulai commended the Assembly for the cooperation and charged the School authorities to maintain the facility to benefit both the current and future generations.

Mr Alexander Frimpong, the Municipal Chief Executive, applauded Fund managers for putting up the modern classroom block to address the infrastructural challenge of the school.

He counseled parents to take keen interest in the education of their children to complement efforts of government in making education accessible to all Ghanaian children.

He said the fact that the Government was providing everything virtually free in terms of basic and senior high school education did not mean that parents should shirk their responsibilities towards their children.

“Make sure you feed your children before they go to school and also find time to visit them in school to enquire about their progress to serve as motivation for both the children and their teachers,” he advised.

Ms Elizabeth Davis, the Municipal Director of Education, said such improved infrastructure provided the desired environment for academic work and expressed appreciation for the project.

She promised to ensure its proper maintenance to facilitate effective teaching and learning.