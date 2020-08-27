The Zongo Development Fund Secretariat has donated assorted Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Manhyia Government Hospital to support the fight against COVID-19.

The gesture was to resource the facility, which attends to the majority of Zongo dwellers in the Asokore Mampong Municipality to provide quality healthcare to patients.

The items included 50 boxes of liquid soap, 300 pieces each of coverall and aprons, and five boxes of hand gloves.

Mr Adam Abdul Majeed, the Director of Programmes at the Zongo Development Fund, who presented the items, said his outfit had been at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus in Zongo communities since the outbreak of the pandemic in Ghana.

He said the Manhyia Hospital was one of the preferred health facilities of the Zongo residents due to its proximity to the Asawase enclave, hence the need to support the facility in this COVID-19 era.

He said it was important to protect both staff and clients of the Hospital against the dreaded disease, adding that his outfit would continue to prioritise the safety of its stakeholders.

The Zongo Development Fund, he noted, was set up to address challenges in Zongo communities including healthcare with the aim of bridging the yawning gap between those communities and the rest of the country.

Dr Michael Opoku, the Clinical Coordinator and Management Member of the Hospital, who received the PPE, said such donations were critical to the COVID-19 fight as the Government alone could not provide all the required equipment for health workers.

He said the fight against the virus was far from over and advised the people, the youth especially, to strictly observe the safety protocols to stop the spread.

He said most of the youth did not show symptoms of the disease even when they tested positive and could endanger the lives of the aged at their homes if they disregarded the safety protocols.

He gave the assurance that the items would be put to good use for the benefit of both staff and patients and called for more support.