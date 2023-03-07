Zongo Development Fund to strengthen partnerships for development

The Zongo Development Fund is strengthening partnerships with the Coalition of Islamic Humanitarian Organisations in Ghana (CIHOG) to enhance smooth implementation of development projects in Zongo communities.

Mr Ben Abdallah Banda, Coordinator of the Fund, said the operations of the Fund and CIHOG were similar, hence the need to streamline projects implementation to avoid duplication of services.

Speaking at the maiden meeting of CIHOG in Kumasi on Tuesday, he explained that the overall objective of humanitarian services was to provide critical support to the needy and vulnerable in deprived communities to improve their socio-economic lives.

The CIHOG is a group of non-profit making organisations whose goal is to save lives, relieve the suffering and protect human dignity in Ghana.

Most of its activities help in providing medical and food supplies, potable water facilities, construction of mosques and schools, among other things, in Zongo communities.

Mr Banda said it was important to ensure proper execution of projects for the people to derive the maximum benefits and that was why the Fund worked with key actors to ensure development projects improved the lots of beneficiaries.

Sheikh Hadir Adam Iddriss, the Chairman of CIHOG, called for the Fund’s assistance to clear containers of humanitarian goods at the ports.

He said it was the duty of the coalition members to support and complement government’s efforts through the provision of relief items and support to people affected by poverty and deprivation.

Mr Suleman Alhassan Akapko, Administrator of the Coalition, urged communities to open up to it for assistance since the organisation was ready to help every community irrespective of religious background.