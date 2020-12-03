The Zongo Movement for Development,an advocacy group, on Thursday lauded the incomparable achievements of the President Akufo-Addo in Zongo communities over the last four years and called for his re-election on December 7 polls.

At a media conference in Accra, the Founder and President of the Group, Alhaji Habib Issah Cissey, said after initial scepticism over Akufo-Addo’s promise to establish a Fund for Zongo development, the President stayed true to his promise by establishing the Zongo Development Fund.

“When then candidate Akufo-Addo and his running mate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia announced their intention to establish a Fund to oversee the development of Zongos, many were sceptical, but some people, including our group, gave them the benefit of the doubt and backed the promise.

“By the grace of Allah, they were elected by the good people of Ghana, and right after their election, the President did not only create the Zongo Development Fund, he demonstrated his seriousness and commitment by making it statutory and adding a whole ministry for Zongo Affairs,” he stated.

He said a law was enacted to back the establishment of the Fund, noting that it had made significant impact in Zongo communities including support to small-scale businesses, infrastructure and skills training programmes for the youth.

He was of the belief that President Akufo-Addo had laid a solid foundation, which would forever be beneficial to all Zongos.

“In sports, the ZDF, in four years had built 10 football and sports complexes in Zongos at New Fadama, Madina, Tafo, Kyebi Zongo, Oda Zongo and Walewale,” he stated.

The Group said the Akufo-Addo-led government, through the Fund, awarded tertiary education grants to about 400 students from Zongos, trained over 2000 entrepreneurs in vocational skills while 40 students were studying medicine in Cuba.

The Group said that the good people of Zongos had seen how both the NPP and NDC handled Zongos and would inform their choice on December 7 polls.

“President Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr. Bawumia, have shown faith, commitment, respect and sincerity towards the people of Zongo and they ought to be rewarded with a massive endorsement for more development,” it emphasised.