The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has inaugurated its Cape Coast branch of the Zongo Ladies for NPP.

The Association, made up of enthusiastic Muslim women in the Zongo communities across the Metropolis is poised to embark on a vigorous campaign to canvas for votes in the all Zongo communities.

It will streamline all its activities to ensure that more Zongo constituents rally behind the NPP, and also cast their ballots for the Party for massive electoral victory in the December 7 polls.

Inaugurating the association, Ms Sarah Afful who is the Deputy Regional Secretary of the Party urged the members to work hard to ensure the Party’s victory in the elections.

They must vigorously campaign for the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the parliamentary candidates and noted that it required total commitment and dedication of all members to win both the presidential and parliamentary votes in the area.

Ms Afful, who is also the Regional Director of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), encouraged them to go beyond the political myth about the NPP in the Zongo communities by devising innovative approaches to explain government’s well thought-out interventions in such communities to ensure development for all.

The creation of the Ministry of Inner-Cities and Zongo Development (MICZD), according to her, formed part of such interventions to empower the indigenes of Inner-Cities and Zongo communities through a Coordinated Programme of Economic and Social Development Policies and facilitate a prosperous, inclusive and sustainably social transformation of Zongo Communities.

She pledged the Party’s unalloyed support towards all their activities and donated an undisclosed amount of cash to aid their activities.

Mr Ernest Arthur, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) and the Cape Coast South NPP Parliamentary Candidate recounted some developmental projects executed by the government in the Metropolis as clear testimony of government’s commitment to develop all Zongo communities.

Key among them are the asphalting of the Cape Coast town roads, an increase in beneficiaries of school feeding from 14 to 67 schools, renovation of jubilee park and jubilee school among others.

Mr Arthur debunked rumours that the asphalting projects ongoing in the metropolis were paid for by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) before handing over power in 2017.

He described efforts by political opponents to discredit the remarkable achievement by the NPP in the Cape Coast Metropolis as unfortunate, but assured that it will not derail government’s efforts to initiate more monumental infrastructural development in the ancient city to befit its status.

Mr Arthur said such comments needed to be treated with the contempt that it deserved, adding emphatically that “the projects executed by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufu-Addo led administration were life-changing and critical to all.

Mr Arthur appealed to all members of the elephant family to embark on house-to-house campaigns and observe all the COVID-19 protocols to replicate the 2016 massive electoral victory in the December polls.

In her remarks earlier, Madam Caroline Ewusi, Cape Coast South Women’s praised the women for their resolve campaign for the party and urged them on.

She appealed to Ghanaians especially, women who constitute about 52 percent of the population to vote for NPP in the December election to enable the government sustain its envisioned socio-economic and political gains.