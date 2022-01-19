Zongo leaders urged to create opportunities for the youth

Leaders in Zongo communities in the country have been urged to devise effective strategies that will help create better opportunities for the youth in their areas.

Mr Mohammed Aminu Osman, President of the Voice of Zongo International (VOZI), who made the call said it was imperative for Zongo community leaders to seek partnerships to undertake practical measures that would help create opportunities for the younger generations.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, he said improving the living conditions and the socio-economic lives of young people was the surest way to promote peace and harmony in Zongo communities.

Mr Osman said many young people in Zongo communities were getting frustrated due to the lack of better opportunities in the areas of education, employment, health, and social amenities.

He said the aim of Voice of Zongo International (VOZI), which is a registered organization, is to work in close collaboration with all key stakeholders to promote development in Zongo communities.

Mr Osman said it was time Zongo leaders partnered organizations and institutions to build the capacities of the younger generation to help empower them to access social, political, and economic opportunities.

He also stressed the need to empower the youth with technical and vocational skills to help create employment for themselves.