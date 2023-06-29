Zongo youth advised to pursue personal development goals   

The Zongo youth have been advised to invest their time in productive ventures that could shape their future and make them useful to society.

They have been asked to also pursue personal development goals to make them economically independent and contribute meaningfully to the development of their communities.

Mr Bashiru Sheihu, an Educationist who gave the advice, encouraged the Zongo youth to lead the transformation of Zongo communities by developing their personal capacities to be able to influence change.

He was speaking at a forum organised by ZongoVation Hub, a Non-Government for key stakeholders in Zongo communities to find solutions to issues confronting the Zongo.

The forum formed part of a project being implemented by the NGO dubbed: “Action for Voice and Inclusive Development (AVID) with funding from STAR-Ghana.

The 15-month project, which sought to equip beneficiaries with basic skills for personal and business development is being implemented in the Ashanti, Eastern and Greater Accra Regions.

The expectation is that about 100 beneficiaries would be empowered and mentored to start their businesses.

Mr Sheihu noted that most youth in Zongo communities lacked the technical ability and the guidance to choose courses or learn vocation.

He said the project sought to build the capacity of the Zongo youth to make career choices and business initiatives to build sustainable livelihoods.

He charged the leadership of the Zongo to encourage the youth to learn digital skills to take advantage of the digital space to make a living.

Ms Najat Yakubu, the Project Lead advised small-scale business operators to register their business in order to enable them to qualify for interventions both in the public and private sectors.