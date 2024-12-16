Zongo Youth in Eastern Region Praise Baba Jamal Konneh for His Dedication to Mahama’s 2024 Campaign

Zongo youth in the Eastern Region have expressed their heartfelt appreciation to Baba Jamal Konneh, the Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), for his outstanding contribution to President-elect John Dramani Mahama’s campaign during the 2024 general elections.

The youth commended Jamal Konneh for his tireless efforts in ensuring the successful execution of the party’s strategies. They praised his dedication, saying he worked relentlessly day and night to ensure Mahama’s victory in the region.

“My Allah bless you, we the youth in the region are proud of you, you have brought honour to the Zongo communities with the work you did for Mahama. We are proud of you, hard-working Eastern Regional Secretary,” the youth expressed.

In response, Jamal Konneh assured the youth that he and the party executives would continue to put in the effort required to serve the people well, emphasizing the importance of delivering on their promises. He pledged, “We will not disappoint you, we will do our part for everyone to benefit from the power that we have. We will not follow the wrong steps that the NPP took, but we will ensure that our party members are catered for.”

The Zongo youth’s recognition of Jamal Konneh’s leadership and hard work underscores the significant role he played in the NDC’s successful electoral campaign in the region, further strengthening the party’s presence and influence in the Eastern Region.