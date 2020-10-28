Youth in Zongo communities have been urged to resist politicians attempt to engage them to foment trouble in the general elections.

Alhaji Zackhari Salifu, the Chief Executive Officer of the Mallam Zack Spiritual and Herbal Centre, who made the call, said it was high time Zongo youth worked to clear the violence tag that was associated with them and bring sanity to their communities.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Kumasi, he urged Zongo youth to resist pressures to lure them to engage in violent activities, before, during and after the elections.

Alhaji Salifu said Zongo youth should realize that the era where politicians brought basic items such as rice, milk and money to entice them in their communities to beat people at polling centres and snatch ballot boxes was over.

He called on Imams, spiritualists, chiefs and leaders in Zongo communities, to lead in the educational campaign to encourage the youth to shun political vigilantism in the run-up to the December elections to help maintain peace in all parts of the country.