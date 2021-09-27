Zonta Club of Accra marks 15 years of advancing well-being of women

Zonta Club of Accra Metropolitan has marked its 15th anniversary with a call on the government, religious groups, and corporate institutions to put systems in place to eliminate the marginalisation of women in Ghana.

Madam Lauretta Aryeetey, President of the Club said women were resourceful and only needed opportunities to drive development in all sectors of the economy.

“Throughout our 15 years of being at the forefront of advocacy towards the improvement of women’s well-being in Ghana, the major problem we have noticed is the suppression and marginalisation of women in the corporate world, academia, politics, amongst others.

“Women are always disadvantaged because apart from being professionals and almost being at par with men, when it comes to calls that would push us higher, then we are suppressed. This is a major thing that affects women and I believe that when women come together as a force, the world would become a better place,” she said.

She, therefore, pledged the resolve of the Club to continue to advance the cause of women in Ghana until every female enjoyed a better and improved livelihood.

As part of activities marking the week-long celebration, the Club made a donation of money and clothes to the Ark Foundation’s Shelter, on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

Madam Aryeetey said there were plans to refurbish the Child Health Department of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital at GHC73 million.