Zoom Cuts Revenue Forecast as Office Returns Accelerate

Zoom Communications has slashed its full-year revenue projections as employers worldwide push workers back into office buildings, diminishing reliance on the videoconferencing tools that once defined the remote work era.

The company now expects fiscal 2026 revenue between $4.79 billion and $4.8 billion, narrowly missing Wall Street’s $4.81 billion estimate. Shares fell 2% to $79.40 in extended trading Monday, reflecting investor skepticism about Zoom’s ability to adapt to shifting workplace norms.

The downward revision marks a stark reversal for Zoom, which skyrocketed to prominence during COVID-19 lockdowns as businesses and schools embraced its platform. But with companies like JPMorgan Chase, Amazon, and AT&T mandating five-day office weeks—and former President Donald Trump ordering federal employees back onsite in January—demand for virtual meeting tools has cooled. Hybrid work models, once seen as the future, are increasingly giving way to pre-pandemic routines.

CEO Eric Yuan struck an optimistic tone during a post-earnings call, insisting office returns pose no long-term threat. “Our focus remains on delivering solutions that meet evolving workplace needs,” he said, though specifics about Zoom’s next phase were scarce. Analysts, however, question whether the company can pivot beyond its pandemic-era identity.

“Zoom’s growth remains sluggish compared to competitors,” said Jeremy Goldman, Senior Director of Briefings at Emarketer. “Five years later, it’s still synonymous with its 2020 boom, not innovation.” Goldman criticized Zoom’s artificial intelligence investments as underwhelming, calling its much-touted AI Companion—set for an April upgrade—an “expensive experiment” rather than a breakthrough. The tool, designed to automate tasks through custom agents, has yet to meaningfully differentiate Zoom in a crowded market.

The company also faces stiff competition from Microsoft Teams, which dominates the collaboration software space. Zoom’s first-quarter revenue forecast of $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion fell short of analysts’ $1.18 billion expectation, despite fourth-quarter results aligning with estimates at $1.18 billion in revenue and adjusted earnings of $1.41 per share.

The numbers underscore Zoom’s precarious position: Its core product, once indispensable, now risks obsolescence as employers prioritize in-person collaboration. While AI and automation could theoretically offset declining meeting demand, analysts argue Zoom must articulate a clearer vision to avoid becoming a relic. As remote work fades from exception to memory, the company once synonymous with virtual connectivity faces its toughest test yet—redefining itself in a world it helped create.