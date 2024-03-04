Zoomkids embark on clean-up exercise ahead of rains

Zoomkids, schoolchildren and youth from selected schools across the country have embarked on clean-up exercises ahead of rains to avoid floods.

The clubs formed by the Zoomlion Foundation is aimed at promoting environmental sustainability through children and the youth.

The move is to inculcate in the children the habit of keeping their environment and surroundings clean to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the years to come.

Also to ensure the children become ambassadors of environmental sustainability and promote healthy environment in their respective communities within the Regions.

Trained on the importance of waste management, recycling, and conservation of natural resources, these children become advocates among their peers to empower them embrace healthy environment.

Mr Thomas Narh Korley, the National Coordinator for the Zoomlion Foundation noted that Zoomlion involved children because they recognizes the critical role of children in the promotion of environmental sustainability in Ghana.

He said despite some challenges faced by the clubs, there had been some successes chalked throughout the inception of the club which had yielded positive outcomes and commended the children for the feat.

Zoomkids were helping to keep the environment clean and free from waste materials that could be harmful to humans and animals.

They have been promoting awareness about the importance of proper waste disposal practices and the need to reduce waste generation.

Mr Korley revealed that since 2008, more than five hundred thousand schoolchildren and youth have participated in the club activities but more schools have not been reached leaving more children behind.

Over the years, the Zoomkids have been provided the opportunity to interact with their peers and community members to foster teamwork, and collective responsibility towards the environment.

Ghana has been making strides in promoting environmental sustainability through various initiatives involving children and youth.

He urged all to embrace good sanitation practices to help reduce pollution and protect the environment from harmful emissions.