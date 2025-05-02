Zoomlion Clarifies YEA Contract Terms Amid Renewal Controversy

Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a waste management subsidiary of the Jospong Group, has moved to clarify its contractual relationship with the Youth Employment Authority (YEA) following public disputes over the agreement’s renewal and operational scope.

The controversy arose after YEA CEO Malik Basintale announced his refusal to extend the current contract model, sparking debates about the future of thousands of beneficiaries employed under the YEA’s sanitation module.

In a statement issued by Zoomlion’s Public Relations Unit on Thursday (1 May 2025), the company detailed the partnership’s terms, emphasizing its adherence to mutually agreed provisions and the module’s role in addressing youth unemployment and sanitation challenges. The clarification aimed to dispel what it called “misinformation” about the contract’s structure, particularly its duration, financial obligations, and performance benchmarks.

Zoomlion underscored its operational scope, which includes providing logistics, training, and equipment for sanitation initiatives across Ghana. The company highlighted the module’s impact, noting that it has created jobs for over 60,000 youth while improving waste management in urban and rural communities. “Our collaboration with YEA remains vital to national development goals,” the statement read, though it did not directly address Basintale’s criticisms.

The dispute centers on Basintale’s push to revise the partnership’s framework, citing concerns over cost efficiency and accountability. Critics fear abrupt changes could disrupt livelihoods, while supporters argue reforms are necessary to optimize public funds. Zoomlion’s response avoided confrontational language but reaffirmed its commitment to “transparency and continued service delivery.”

Ghana’s sanitation sector has long relied on public-private partnerships, with Zoomlion dominating waste management contracts for nearly two decades. However, the YEA’s stance signals growing scrutiny of such arrangements, particularly as youth unemployment persists and fiscal pressures mount. Analysts suggest the tension reflects broader questions about balancing corporate partnerships with state-led social programs.

The outcome of this standoff could influence future government contracts, shaping how agencies balance efficiency, employment, and private sector involvement. For now, beneficiaries await clarity on whether the sanitation module will continue under revised terms or face restructuring a decision with implications for both public health and economic stability.

PRESS STATEMENT BY ZOOMLION GHANA LIMITED ON ITS CONTRACT WITH THE YOUTH EMPLOYMENT AUTHORITY

Accra, April 30, 2025. The attention of the management of Zoomlion Ghana Limited has been drawn to media publications and discussions on various social media platforms about its contract with the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).

Background

Zoomlion Ghana Limited in 2006, signed contracts with the then Ministry of Youth and Sports through the National Youth Employment Programme (NYEP) now Youth Employment Authority (YEA), under the Youth in Sanitation Module.

This module involved managing the youth [Beneficiaries] across the nation for public cleaning works. Per the Module, the Government through the YEA and in collaboration with District Assemblies, engage the Beneficiaries of the programme, while Zoomlion manages the Beneficiaries and supervise their cleaning activity.

Key Provisions and Clarifications

• YEA is responsible for recruiting beneficiaries, while Zoomlion manages and supervises their activities.

• The contract provides for a total sum of GHS850 per beneficiary, with GHS 258 allocated as allowance and GHS592 as management fee, covering logistics, PPE and administrative management services.

• Zoomlion has consistently advocated for increment in beneficiary allowances and remains committed to doing so.

• Under the contract, Zoomlion is required to pre-finance payments to the Beneficiaries, for quarterly reimbursement from the government by the next month after the quarter.

Undue delays in payments to Zoomlion for several months have necessitated the call for interest payment, to cushion the company’s loss of value occasioned by the long delays. Zoomlion has submitted and continues to submit quarterly and annual reports to the YEA since 2008.

Operational Scope

The scope of the contract involves managing beneficiaries engaged by YEA across the country to undertake public cleansing activities. Zoomlion provides training, deployment, supervision, and monitoring of beneficiaries, as well as supplying sanitary tools and equipment.

Impact of Zoomlion Operations

• Establishment of 36 waste treatment facilities, including 18 Material Recovery and Waste Treatment Plants.

• Creation of over 6,000 core jobs, 30,000 jobs for tricycle riders, and 200,000 employment opportunities along the value chain.

• Youth empowerment and skills development through innovations and partnerships.

Conclusion

Zoomlion has continued to work without payment for more than a year, driven by its commitment to the public good and environmental sanitation. The company welcomes exercises to strengthen efficiency and effectiveness and is committed to job creation, improving lives and livelihoods, and environmental protection.

We wish to thank His Excellency, President John Dramani Mahama, and his government for your dedication to the issues of environmental sanitation. We also wish to thank Ghanaians for your continuous support to the company, and assure you of our commitment to partnering with the government and others to deliver on our mandate of keeping our communities clean, green, and healthy.

